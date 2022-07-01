Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 8.9% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $280.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.99 and a 200-day moving average of $338.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.