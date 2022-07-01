Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.4% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after acquiring an additional 669,791 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,979,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $280.28 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

