Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

Shares of PZA opened at $23.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51.

