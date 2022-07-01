Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.32% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of IHYF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

