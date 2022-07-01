Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,403,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,961 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eastern Bank owned approximately 12.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,658,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 303,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 175,014 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 428,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 122,022 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 269,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter.

BSCS stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.96. 46,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,388. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22.

