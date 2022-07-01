Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,250,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,050 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,455,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,157,000 after acquiring an additional 796,397 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,856,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,004,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 495,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,537,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 253,781 shares during the last quarter.

BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,734. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17.

