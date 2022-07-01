Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Shares Down 1.5%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 37,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 141,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTZ shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 379.40% and a negative net margin of 261.11%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intrusion by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Intrusion by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrusion Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

