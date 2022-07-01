inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE:INTT opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.99. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.32%.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

