Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 815,000 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the May 31st total of 436,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,018.8 days.

IFCZF stock opened at $140.71 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $123.42 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFCZF. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.30.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

