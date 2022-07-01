Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) PT Lowered to $24.00 at B. Riley

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of INSE opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Chambrello bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,619.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 9.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

