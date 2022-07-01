Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.26

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as low as $7.57. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 6,469 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $13.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16.

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 68.27%. The company had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Insignia Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.68% of Insignia Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

