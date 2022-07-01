Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, June 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $213,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $207,460.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $219,840.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,244,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.67. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 16.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.