Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $472,500.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $17,072,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:TNET opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average is $86.77.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.78 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TriNet Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in TriNet Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

