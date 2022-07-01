Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Sells 253,066 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $5.28 on Friday, hitting $220.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,967. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The company has a market capitalization of $334.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.43.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

