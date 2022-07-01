Insider Selling: Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Sells £718,876.50 in Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) insider Adam Couch sold 23,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,082 ($37.81), for a total transaction of £718,876.50 ($881,948.84).

LON CWK opened at GBX 3,066 ($37.62) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,127.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,449.49. Cranswick plc has a one year low of GBX 2,824 ($34.65) and a one year high of GBX 4,200 ($51.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 15.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 55.60 ($0.68) per share. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWK. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($52.75) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,400 ($53.98) to GBX 4,000 ($49.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.17) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

