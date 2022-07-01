Insider Buying: North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Insider Purchases 872 Shares of Stock

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) insider Nancy J. F. Prue purchased 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $10,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,660. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,729. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $112.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.73.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.85% and a return on equity of 5,275.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $246,000.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

