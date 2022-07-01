Insider Buying: Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company PLC (LON:FSF) Insider Buys £26,750 in Stock

Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company PLC (LON:FSF – Get Rating) insider Richard Davidson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £26,750 ($32,818.06).

FSF stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.31) on Friday. Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 87 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 117 ($1.44).

Get Foresight Sustainable Forestry alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Sustainable Forestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Sustainable Forestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.