Insider Buying: Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX) Director Acquires C$33,876.00 in Stock

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) Director Victor Cantore bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.69 per share, with a total value of C$33,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,634,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,849,590.89.

Shares of CVE AMX opened at C$1.67 on Friday. Amex Exploration Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.57 and a 1-year high of C$3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$170.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.82.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 target price on Amex Exploration and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Amex Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.