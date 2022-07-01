InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the May 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IPOOF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 69,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,165. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. InPlay Oil has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

