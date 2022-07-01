InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,932 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,774 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of InMode worth $12,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in InMode by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in InMode by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

INMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

