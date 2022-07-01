ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given New €14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from €13.50 ($14.36) to €14.00 ($14.89) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ING. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.90 ($16.91) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.70 ($13.51) to €12.80 ($13.62) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.43) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.11.

ING opened at $9.92 on Monday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2452 per share. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

