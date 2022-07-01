Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Shares of ISMAY stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.09. Indra Sistemas has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18.

ISMAY has been the topic of several research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Indra Sistemas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Indra Sistemas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Indra Sistemas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

