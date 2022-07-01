Independent Wealth Network Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $49.92 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00.

