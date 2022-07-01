Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Down 6.8%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.15 and last traded at $54.68. Approximately 6,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 325,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.67.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Get Impinj alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.81.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,448 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $75,846.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,510.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $30,962.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,084,242.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,939 shares of company stock valued at $757,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 35.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.