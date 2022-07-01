Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 23,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 105,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

The stock has a market cap of $215.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

