ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the May 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IPNFF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. ImagineAR has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

Get ImagineAR alerts:

ImagineAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Its products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR White-Label Mobile App; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

Featured Articles

