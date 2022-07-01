ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the May 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
IPNFF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. ImagineAR has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.
ImagineAR Company Profile (Get Rating)
