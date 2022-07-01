Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Illumina by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 112,345 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Illumina by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,882 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,409 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,022 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.92.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $184.36 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

