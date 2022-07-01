IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $18.03

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $18.62. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 56 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a market cap of $790.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.13.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.12. As a group, analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,388 shares of company stock valued at $94,785 in the last three months. Company insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

