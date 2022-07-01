IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up to $18.03

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $18.62. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 56 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a market cap of $790.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.13.
In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,388 shares of company stock valued at $94,785 in the last three months. Company insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Biosciences (IGMS)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.