Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €8.15 ($8.67). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €8.06 ($8.57), with a volume of 13,400 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported (€0.04) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of €2.04 million for the quarter. Idaho Strategic Resources had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources stock. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IDR Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 217,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000. Idaho Strategic Resources comprises about 0.8% of JW Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JW Asset Management LLC owned 1.92% of Idaho Strategic Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

