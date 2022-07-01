IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cormark cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

TSE:IMG opened at C$2.07 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The firm has a market cap of C$991.32 million and a PE ratio of -3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.54.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$451.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.