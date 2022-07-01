Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.83

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 40850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.69.

The company has a market cap of $713.95 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07.

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hyzon Motors by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

