Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.24

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.24 and traded as low as $31.77. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 32,332 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $544.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -10.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 167.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.