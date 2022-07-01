HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.92.

HPQ stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. 249,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,131,944. HP has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HP will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,219 shares of company stock valued at $586,615. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in HP by 29.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,925,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of HP by 83.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,787 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after acquiring an additional 422,318 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,364 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of HP by 460.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 472,168 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 387,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

