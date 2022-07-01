Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.45. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 4,788,970 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Houston American Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $45.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 167.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Houston American Energy during the first quarter worth $138,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Houston American Energy during the first quarter worth $441,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Houston American Energy during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Houston American Energy by 186.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares during the period. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.