Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $100.00

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 109.25 ($1.34), with a volume of 214916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.36).

The stock has a market cap of £208.03 million and a PE ratio of -22.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 17.61, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76.

In other Horizonte Minerals news, insider Allan Walker purchased 566,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £39,645.69 ($48,639.05).

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

