Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.08

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $1.06. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 531,165 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited ( OTCMKTS:HOKCY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 289,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

