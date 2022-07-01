Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Up to $3.78

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.94. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 130 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HMPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $542.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.26). Home Point Capital had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Point Capital Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMPT. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

