Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.61

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 142237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCMLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Holcim from CHF 45 to CHF 50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get Holcim alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 4.26%.

Holcim Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.