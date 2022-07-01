Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 45 to CHF 50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holcim has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $8.51 on Monday. Holcim has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.4148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

