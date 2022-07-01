HNI (NYSE:HNI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HNI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HNI has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.89.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.69 million. HNI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after acquiring an additional 54,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HNI by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,274,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,622,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in HNI by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,936,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HNI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,843,000 after purchasing an additional 53,769 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile (Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

