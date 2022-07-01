Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HIW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

HIW stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after buying an additional 781,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after buying an additional 699,104 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $29,364,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $22,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

