Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.54 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,147,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.14.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $20,538,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,615,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

