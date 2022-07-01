HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $795,897.42 and approximately $76,265.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

