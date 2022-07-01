Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 72,139 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,139 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMIA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,227.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,210,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,069 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE JMIA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. 60,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,891,090. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

