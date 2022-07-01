Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 23,431 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,431 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for approximately 2.4% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AerCap worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $558,957,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of AerCap by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,377,000 after buying an additional 2,743,243 shares during the period. Central Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,168,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AerCap by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 861,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,361,000 after buying an additional 292,641 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.15.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

