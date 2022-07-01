Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 19,853 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,853 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 403.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAGS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Shares of PAGS stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 46,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,591. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

