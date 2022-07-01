Henry James International Management Inc. Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. InterContinental Hotels Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 5,200 ($63.80) to GBX 5,400 ($66.25) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,668.75.

Shares of NYSE:IHG traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.84. 3,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,350. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $64.47. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $73.40.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

