Henry James International Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WNS. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,760,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in WNS by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,902 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,257,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in WNS by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,037,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,020,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,059,000 after purchasing an additional 176,790 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. Cowen dropped their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Shares of WNS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,508. WNS has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $91.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

