Henry James International Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FN shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Fabrinet stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,470. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.73.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

