Henry James International Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRFS. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Grifols by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Grifols by 98.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 74,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Grifols in the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Grifols by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 20,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,025,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,670,000 after buying an additional 512,509 shares during the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Grifols from €21.40 ($22.77) to €20.60 ($21.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

NASDAQ:GRFS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.03. 19,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,737. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.41. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

